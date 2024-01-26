Portland State earns 72-46 victory over Montana

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ismail Habib scored 19 points as Portland State beat Montana 72-46 on Thursday. Habib had six…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ismail Habib scored 19 points as Portland State beat Montana 72-46 on Thursday.

Habib had six assists for the Vikings (12-8, 3-4 Big Sky Conference). Bobby Harvey scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Kaelen Allen shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Grizzlies (13-7, 4-3) were led by Josh Vazquez, who posted 11 points. Brandon Whitney added 11 points and four assists for Montana. In addition, Aanen Moody had seven points and six rebounds.

These two teams both play Saturday. Portland State hosts Montana State and Montana visits Sacramento State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.