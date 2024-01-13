Portland State earns 69-66 victory against Weber State

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isiah Kirby had 14 points in Portland State’s 69-66 win against Weber State on Saturday night.…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isiah Kirby had 14 points in Portland State’s 69-66 win against Weber State on Saturday night.

Kirby went 7 of 8 from the field for the Vikings (11-6, 2-2 Big Sky Conference). Kaelen Allen scored 13 points and added 14 rebounds. Jorell Saterfield finished 3 of 9 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Dyson Koehler finished with 21 points for the Wildcats (11-6, 2-2). Dillon Jones added 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for Weber State. Alex Tew also put up 12 points and two blocks.

