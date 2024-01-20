Portland plays Santa Clara following Masic’s 21-point performance

Portland Pilots (7-11, 1-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-7, 4-1 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Portland Pilots (7-11, 1-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-7, 4-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Santa Clara Broncos after Vukasin Masic scored 21 points in Portland’s 96-69 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Broncos have gone 6-3 in home games. Santa Clara is third in the WCC scoring 75.9 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Pilots are 1-2 against conference opponents. Portland allows 79.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Santa Clara is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.1% Portland allows to opponents. Portland has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The Broncos and Pilots match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is averaging 15.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Broncos. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

Tyler Robertson is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pilots. Masic is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Pilots: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.