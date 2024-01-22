Portland hosts San Diego following Robertson’s 34-point performance

San Diego Toreros (10-10, 0-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-12, 1-3 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (10-10, 0-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-12, 1-3 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the San Diego Toreros after Tyler Robertson scored 34 points in Portland’s 101-86 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Pilots have gone 6-2 at home. Portland is sixth in the WCC with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Robertson averaging 6.9.

The Toreros have gone 0-5 against WCC opponents. San Diego allows 76.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Portland is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.9% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego’s 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Portland has given up to its opponents (45.7%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Pilots. Vukasin Masic is averaging 11.1 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland.

PJ Hayes is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 10.3 points. Wayne McKinney III is averaging 14.9 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

