Portland hosts San Diego following Masic’s 21-point performance

San Diego Toreros (10-9, 0-4 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-11, 1-2 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the San Diego Toreros after Vukasin Masic scored 21 points in Portland’s 96-69 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Pilots are 6-2 on their home court. Portland ranks eighth in the WCC with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams averaging 2.0.

The Toreros are 0-4 against WCC opponents. San Diego is fifth in the WCC scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Wayne McKinney III averaging 7.1.

Portland is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.2% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego averages 72.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 79.0 Portland allows to opponents.

The Pilots and Toreros match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pilots. Masic is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

McKinney is averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Toreros. Deuce Turner is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

