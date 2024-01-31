Portland faces Pacific following Masic’s 22-point performance

Portland Pilots (7-15, 1-6 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-16, 0-7 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Portland Pilots (7-15, 1-6 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-16, 0-7 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Pacific Tigers after Vukasin Masic scored 22 points in Portland’s 76-64 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Tigers have gone 5-7 in home games. Pacific averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Pilots are 1-6 in conference games. Portland is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

Pacific is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Portland allows to opponents. Portland’s 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Pacific has given up to its opponents (47.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Judson Martindale is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.1 points. Donovan Williams is shooting 41.3% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Pacific.

Tyler Robertson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Pilots. Masic is averaging 11.5 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Pilots: 1-9, averaging 68.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.