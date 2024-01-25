Porter leads Pepperdine against Santa Clara after 24-point showing

Pepperdine Waves (9-12, 2-4 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-7, 5-1 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Pepperdine Waves (9-12, 2-4 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-7, 5-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -9; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the Santa Clara Broncos after Jevon Porter scored 24 points in Pepperdine’s 68-61 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Broncos have gone 7-3 at home. Santa Clara ranks fourth in the WCC with 15.4 assists per game led by Adama Bal averaging 3.3.

The Waves have gone 2-4 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Santa Clara is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.9% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine averages 72.0 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 72.3 Santa Clara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bal is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Broncos.

Ethan Anderson is averaging 5.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Waves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Waves: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

