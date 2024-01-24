Porter and Pepperdine host Santa Clara

Pepperdine Waves (9-12, 2-4 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-7, 5-1 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pepperdine Waves (9-12, 2-4 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-7, 5-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the Santa Clara Broncos after Jevon Porter scored 24 points in Pepperdine’s 68-61 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Broncos have gone 7-3 in home games. Santa Clara is third in the WCC in rebounding averaging 38.5 rebounds. Johnny O’Neil paces the Broncos with 5.1 boards.

The Waves are 2-4 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine ranks fourth in the WCC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Porter averaging 2.6.

Santa Clara is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.9% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine averages 72.0 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 72.3 Santa Clara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is averaging 15.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncos.

Michael Ajayi is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Waves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Waves: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

