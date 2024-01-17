Porter and Middle Tennessee host UTEP

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-11, 0-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-8, 0-2 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-11, 0-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-8, 0-2 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays the UTEP Miners after Jestin Porter scored 29 points in Middle Tennessee’s 60-51 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Miners have gone 8-2 at home. UTEP ranks second in the CUSA with 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Zid Powell averaging 6.0.

The Blue Raiders are 0-2 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.

UTEP averages 74.6 points, 8.8 more per game than the 65.8 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than UTEP gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Powell is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Miners. Tae Hardy is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Elias King is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 11.8 points. Porter is shooting 40.2% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

