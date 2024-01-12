Live Radio
Pope scores 26, UCSD downs Long Beach State 88-74

The Associated Press

January 12, 2024, 12:18 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Pope had 26 points in UC San Diego’s 88-74 victory over Long Beach State on Thursday night.

Pope shot 8 for 19 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Tritons (10-6, 4-0 Big West Conference). Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 19 points and added six assists. Tyler McGhie shot 6 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Marcus Tsohonis led the way for the Beach (11-6, 3-2) with 18 points, six assists and two steals. Aboubacar Traore added 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Long Beach State. Messiah Thompson also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

