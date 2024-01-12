Pope scores 26, UCSD downs Long Beach State 88-74

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Pope had 26 points in UC San Diego’s 88-74 victory over Long Beach State on…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Pope had 26 points in UC San Diego’s 88-74 victory over Long Beach State on Thursday night.

Pope shot 8 for 19 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Tritons (10-6, 4-0 Big West Conference). Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 19 points and added six assists. Tyler McGhie shot 6 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Marcus Tsohonis led the way for the Beach (11-6, 3-2) with 18 points, six assists and two steals. Aboubacar Traore added 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Long Beach State. Messiah Thompson also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.