Pope leads Oregon State against Utah after 21-point game

Oregon State Beavers (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State Beavers (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays the Utah Utes after Jordan Pope scored 21 points in Oregon State’s 88-84 overtime loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Utes are 10-0 on their home court. Utah is third in the Pac-12 with 17.7 assists per game led by Rollie Worster averaging 5.5.

The Beavers are 1-4 in Pac-12 play. Oregon State has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah averages 80.5 points, 9.8 more per game than the 70.7 Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 71.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the 70.5 Utah allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is averaging 17.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Pope is shooting 45.5% and averaging 18.1 points for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.