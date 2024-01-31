Pope and UCSD host CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (13-8, 4-5 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (14-7, 8-1 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

CSU Northridge Matadors (13-8, 4-5 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (14-7, 8-1 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts the CSU Northridge Matadors after Bryce Pope scored 29 points in UCSD’s 92-59 victory over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Tritons have gone 9-1 at home. UCSD is fourth in the Big West scoring 76.8 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Matadors are 4-5 against conference opponents. CSU Northridge ranks fourth in the Big West with 13.9 assists per game led by Jared Barnett averaging 3.3.

UCSD’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge scores 10.0 more points per game (77.0) than UCSD allows to opponents (67.0).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francis Nwaokorie is averaging 12 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Barnett is averaging 2.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Matadors. De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Matadors: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

