Pock scores 13 off the bench, Northern Iowa defeats UIC 67-59

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Kyle Pock’s 13 points off of the bench helped lead Northern Iowa to a 67-59 victory over UIC on Wednesday night.

Pock was 4 of 4 shooting (3 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Panthers (8-8, 2-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Michael Duax added 12 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field, and he also had three steals. Bowen Born had 12 points and was 3 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Flames (8-8, 1-4) were led by Steven Clay, who recorded 13 points. Jaden Brownell added nine points for UIC. In addition, Christian Jones had nine points and two steals.

Northern Iowa led UIC at the half, 35-32, with Duax scoring eight points. Pock scored eight second-half points.

