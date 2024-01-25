Plotnikov scores 15, Hofstra defeats William & Mary 64-55

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — German Plotnikov had 15 points in Hofstra’s 64-55 victory over William & Mary on Thursday night.…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — German Plotnikov had 15 points in Hofstra’s 64-55 victory over William & Mary on Thursday night.

Plotnikov was 6 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Pride (11-9, 4-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Darlinstone Dubar scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Tyler Thomas was 4 of 17 shooting, including 1 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Tribe (7-13, 2-5) were led by Gabe Dorsey, who posted 26 points. Trey Moss added 10 points for William & Mary. Chase Lowe also had seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Hofstra took the lead with 19:47 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Dubar led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them ahead 28-22 at the break. Hofstra outscored William & Mary by three points in the final half, while Plotnikov led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Hofstra visits Monmouth and William & Mary plays Northeastern on the road.

