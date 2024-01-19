Pittsburgh visits No. 7 Duke following Filipowski’s 30-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (10-7, 1-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (13-3, 4-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pittsburgh Panthers (10-7, 1-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (13-3, 4-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers after Kyle Filipowski scored 30 points in Duke’s 84-79 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Blue Devils are 9-1 in home games. Duke is 11-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.8 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 1-5 in ACC play. Pittsburgh is sixth in the ACC with 14.4 assists per game led by Carlton Carrington averaging 4.6.

Duke averages 82.0 points, 15.8 more per game than the 66.2 Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 42.9% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCain averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Filipowski is averaging 18.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Duke.

Carrington is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

