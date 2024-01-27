Pittsburgh visits Miami (FL) after Omier’s 33-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-7, 3-5 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-6, 4-4 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-7, 3-5 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-6, 4-4 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -4; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers after Norchad Omier scored 33 points in Miami (FL)’s 73-61 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Hurricanes are 9-2 in home games. Miami (FL) is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 3-5 against conference opponents. Pittsburgh averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Miami (FL) averages 81.9 points, 15.3 more per game than the 66.6 Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Miami (FL) gives up.

The Hurricanes and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooga Poplar averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Omier is averaging 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

Carlton Carrington is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

