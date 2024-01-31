Pittsburgh plays Wake Forest after Hinson’s 21-point performance

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-6, 5-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (12-8, 3-6 ACC) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-6, 5-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (12-8, 3-6 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Blake Hinson scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 72-68 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Panthers are 7-5 on their home court. Pittsburgh is sixth in the ACC with 14.3 assists per game led by Carlton Carrington averaging 4.4.

The Demon Deacons are 5-3 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is fourth in the ACC scoring 80.2 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

Pittsburgh averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest averages 13.3 more points per game (80.2) than Pittsburgh allows to opponents (66.9).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinson is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. Carrington is shooting 35.3% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Kevin Miller is averaging 16.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Demon Deacons. Hunter Sallis is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.