Pittsburgh hosts No. 8 North Carolina following Davis’ 20-point performance

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -4.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 North Carolina visits the Pittsburgh Panthers after RJ Davis scored 20 points in North Carolina’s 105-60 victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Panthers have gone 7-2 in home games. Pittsburgh is the ACC leader with 42.2 rebounds per game led by Ishmael Leggett averaging 6.1.

The Tar Heels play their first true road game after going 9-3 with a 3-3 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. North Carolina is fourth in the ACC with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 10.8.

Pittsburgh scores 80.5 points, 7.2 more per game than the 73.3 North Carolina allows. North Carolina has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The Panthers and Tar Heels face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlton Carrington is averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Davis is scoring 21.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Tar Heels. Ingram Harrison is averaging 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 85.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

