Pittsburgh hosts No. 14 Duke following Hinson’s 21-point performance

Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-5, 1-3 ACC) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh…

Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-5, 1-3 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils after Blake Hinson scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 83-70 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Panthers are 7-3 in home games. Pittsburgh is the ACC leader with 41.1 rebounds per game led by Ishmael Leggett averaging 6.2.

The Blue Devils are 2-1 against ACC opponents. Duke ranks ninth in the ACC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 6.6.

Pittsburgh averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Duke gives up. Duke has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The Panthers and Blue Devils match up Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinson is scoring 19.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Panthers. Carlton Carrington is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Filipowski is averaging 16.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 blocks for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.