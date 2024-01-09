Pittsburgh hosts No. 11 Duke following Hinson’s 21-point showing

Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-5, 1-3 ACC) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-5, 1-3 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -5.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays the No. 11 Duke Blue Devils after Blake Hinson scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 83-70 win against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Panthers are 7-3 in home games. Pittsburgh leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 41.1 boards. Ishmael Leggett paces the Panthers with 6.2 rebounds.

The Blue Devils are 2-1 in ACC play. Duke is fourth in the ACC allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Pittsburgh averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Duke allows. Duke averages 16.9 more points per game (82.4) than Pittsburgh allows to opponents (65.5).

The Panthers and Blue Devils face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinson is shooting 43.8% and averaging 19.1 points for the Panthers. Carlton Carrington is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Kyle Filipowski is averaging 16.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 blocks for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

