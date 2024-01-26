Pierce and Princeton host Cornell

Princeton Tigers (15-1, 3-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (14-3, 3-0 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Princeton Tigers (15-1, 3-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (14-3, 3-0 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits the Cornell Big Red after Caden Pierce scored 21 points in Princeton’s 70-62 win over the Columbia Lions.

The Big Red have gone 6-0 in home games. Cornell is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 3-0 in Ivy League play. Princeton is fourth in the Ivy League with 15.3 assists per game led by Matt Allocco averaging 3.6.

Cornell scores 85.4 points, 22.2 more per game than the 63.2 Princeton allows. Princeton averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Cornell gives up.

The Big Red and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Gray is averaging 10.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Big Red.

Allocco is averaging 13.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

