Picarelli leads Temple against East Carolina after 23-point game

Temple Owls (8-12, 1-6 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-10, 3-4 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Temple Owls (8-12, 1-6 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-10, 3-4 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits the East Carolina Pirates after Matteo Picarelli scored 23 points in Temple’s 75-69 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Pirates have gone 8-6 at home. East Carolina scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Owls are 1-6 against AAC opponents. Temple is eighth in the AAC giving up 72.6 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

East Carolina averages 70.1 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 72.6 Temple allows. Temple’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than East Carolina has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johnson is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 13.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

Hysier Miller is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

