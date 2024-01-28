Picarelli and Temple host East Carolina

Temple Owls (8-12, 1-6 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-10, 3-4 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Temple Owls (8-12, 1-6 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-10, 3-4 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on the East Carolina Pirates after Matteo Picarelli scored 23 points in Temple’s 75-69 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Pirates are 8-6 in home games. East Carolina is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 1-6 against AAC opponents. Temple ranks sixth in the AAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Sam Hofman averaging 2.3.

East Carolina is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Temple allows to opponents. Temple averages 70.5 points per game, 2.3 more than the 68.2 East Carolina allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Pettiford is averaging 8.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Picarelli averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Hysier Miller is averaging 13.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

