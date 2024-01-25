Phillips leads UNC Wilmington to 77-54 victory over Northeastern

BOSTON (AP) — Shykeim Phillips had 17 points in UNC Wilmington’s 77-54 victory over Northeastern on Thursday night. Phillips also…

BOSTON (AP) — Shykeim Phillips had 17 points in UNC Wilmington’s 77-54 victory over Northeastern on Thursday night.

Phillips also had seven rebounds and six assists for the Seahawks (14-5, 5-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Trazarien White scored 13 points while going 5 of 12 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. KJ Jenkins shot 4 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Masai Troutman and Jared Turner led the way for the Huskies (8-12, 3-4) with nine points apiece. Rashad King had eight points.

