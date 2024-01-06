Phelps and the SMU Mustangs take on conference foe No. 15 Memphis

SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Memphis faces SMU in a matchup of AAC teams.

The Tigers are 6-0 in home games. Memphis is third in the AAC scoring 79.2 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Mustangs are 1-0 in conference play. SMU is second in the AAC with 40.7 rebounds per game led by Samuell Williamson averaging 6.6.

Memphis averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.7 per game SMU allows. SMU averages 75.6 points per game, 2.9 more than the 72.7 Memphis gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 12.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. David Jones is averaging 20.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Zhuric Phelps is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.