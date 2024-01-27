Live Radio
Petty scores 21 to lead Kansas City over South Dakota 81-57

The Associated Press

January 27, 2024, 10:27 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jayson Petty’s 21 points helped UMKC defeat South Dakota 81-57 on Saturday night.

Petty also added five rebounds for the Kangaroos (9-13, 3-4 Summit League). Khristion Courseault was 4 of 8 shooting and 8 of 13 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Jamar Brown had 14 points and was 5 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Coyotes (9-13, 2-5) were led by Lahat Thioune, who posted 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals. South Dakota also got 14 points from Kaleb Stewart.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

