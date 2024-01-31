Petty leads UMKC against Denver after 21-point showing

Denver Pioneers (13-9, 4-3 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 3-4 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Denver Pioneers (13-9, 4-3 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 3-4 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Jayson Petty scored 21 points in UMKC’s 81-57 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Kangaroos are 7-2 on their home court. UMKC is third in the Summit League with 13.5 assists per game led by Khristion Courseault averaging 4.0.

The Pioneers have gone 4-3 against Summit League opponents. Denver leads the Summit League scoring 85.5 points per game while shooting 45.9%.

UMKC is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 14.6 more points per game (85.5) than UMKC gives up to opponents (70.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is scoring 14.0 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Kangaroos. Courseault is averaging 11.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Tommy Bruner is scoring 26.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 16.8 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 88.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

