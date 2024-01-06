Peterson and East Tennessee State host UNC Greensboro

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -7; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Quimari Peterson scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 80-69 victory over the Mercer Bears.

The Spartans have gone 6-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro is fourth in the SoCon scoring 78.6 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-0 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State leads the SoCon with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Karon Boyd averaging 3.4.

UNC Greensboro scores 78.6 points, 10.8 more per game than the 67.8 East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than UNC Greensboro gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Langley is averaging 9.3 points, 5.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Peterson is averaging 14.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.