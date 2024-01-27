Perry’s 30 lead Loyola (MD) past Navy 74-70

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Deon Perry’s 30 points led Loyola (MD) over Navy 74-70 on Saturday. Perry had seven rebounds…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Deon Perry’s 30 points led Loyola (MD) over Navy 74-70 on Saturday.

Perry had seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (4-17, 2-6 Patriot League). Garrett Brennan scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Milos Ilic had 11 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line.

Austin Benigni finished with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Midshipmen (8-11, 4-4). Mac MacDonald added 16 points and two steals for Navy. In addition, Mike Woods finished with 11 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

