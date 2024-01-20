Perry, Loyola (MD) Greyhounds to visit Octave, Holy Cross Crusaders

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-15, 1-4 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (4-14, 1-4 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-15, 1-4 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (4-14, 1-4 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crusaders -1; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes Holy Cross and Loyola (MD) will play on Saturday.

The Crusaders are 1-5 in home games. Holy Cross is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Greyhounds are 1-4 in Patriot League play. Loyola (MD) is sixth in the Patriot League with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Golden Dike averaging 7.6.

Holy Cross scores 65.7 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 73.8 Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of Holy Cross have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Nugent averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Joseph Octave is averaging 14.8 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

Deon Perry is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 14.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Milos Ilic is shooting 56.3% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.