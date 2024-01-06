Perry leads Loyola (MD) against Lehigh after 25-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-9, 0-1 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-12, 0-1 Patriot League) Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-9, 0-1 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-12, 0-1 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -2; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) takes on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Deon Perry scored 25 points in Loyola (MD)’s 78-55 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Greyhounds are 1-3 on their home court. Loyola (MD) is fifth in the Patriot League with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Golden Dike averaging 5.2.

The Mountain Hawks are 0-1 in conference games. Lehigh is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Loyola (MD) is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Loyola (MD) gives up.

The Greyhounds and Mountain Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is shooting 36.9% and averaging 13.9 points for the Greyhounds. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Keith Higgins Jr. is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.