Perry leads Loyola (MD) against Boston University

Boston University Terriers (6-10, 1-2 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-13, 1-2 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts the Boston University Terriers after Deon Perry scored 30 points in Loyola (MD)’s 71-65 win against the Army Black Knights.

The Greyhounds are 1-4 on their home court. Loyola (MD) is fifth in the Patriot League with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Golden Dike averaging 5.4.

The Terriers are 1-2 in Patriot League play. Boston University is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

Loyola (MD) averages 66.6 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 65.7 Boston University allows. Boston University averages 65.1 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 75.2 Loyola (MD) allows.

The Greyhounds and Terriers square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is averaging 15.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Greyhounds. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 9.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 34.7% over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Miles Brewster is averaging 10.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Terriers. Otto Landrum is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

