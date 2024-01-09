Perry and Kansas State host West Virginia

Kansas State Wildcats (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (5-9, 0-1 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7…

Kansas State Wildcats (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (5-9, 0-1 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Tylor Perry scored 25 points in Kansas State’s 77-52 victory over the UCF Knights.

The Mountaineers are 5-4 in home games. West Virginia ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jesse Edwards averaging 5.3.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

West Virginia is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% Kansas State allows to opponents. Kansas State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.6 per game West Virginia allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Johnson is averaging 7.5 points for the Mountaineers. Quinn Slazinski is averaging 14.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Cam Carter is averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Wildcats. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

