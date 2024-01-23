Perkins and Iowa host Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Maryland Terrapins (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa plays the Maryland Terrapins after Tony Perkins scored 24 points in Iowa’s 84-70 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 8-2 in home games. Iowa leads the Big Ten with 86.1 points and is shooting 48.0%.

The Terrapins are 3-5 in Big Ten play. Maryland has a 0-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Iowa makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Maryland averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Iowa allows.

The Hawkeyes and Terrapins meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perkins is averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hawkeyes. Ben Krikke is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Jahmir Young is averaging 20.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 84.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

