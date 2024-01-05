Perez leads Arizona State against Colorado after 26-point performance

Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State faces the Colorado Buffaloes after Jose Perez scored 26 points in Arizona State’s 82-70 victory over the Utah Utes.

The Sun Devils have gone 6-0 in home games. Arizona State has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buffaloes are 2-1 in Pac-12 play. Colorado is seventh in the Pac-12 giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Arizona State is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Colorado allows to opponents. Colorado averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Arizona State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.1 steals for the Sun Devils. Perez is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

KJ Simpson is shooting 53.6% and averaging 20.3 points for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

