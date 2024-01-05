Pepper’s 31 lead UC Davis past UC Riverside 83-63

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper’s 31 points led UC Davis over UC Riverside 83-63 on Thursday. Pepper also had…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper’s 31 points led UC Davis over UC Riverside 83-63 on Thursday.

Pepper also had eight rebounds for the Aggies (8-6, 3-0 Big West Conference). Leo DeBruhl scored 14 points while going 4 of 4 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Kane Milling went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Highlanders (6-9, 1-2) were led in scoring by Kyle Owens, who finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Benjamin Griscti added 15 points and two blocks for UC Riverside. In addition, Isaiah Moses had nine points, seven assists and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.