Pepperdine hosts Pacific following Ajayi’s 27-point performance

Pacific Tigers (6-11, 0-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-10, 0-2 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine…

Pacific Tigers (6-11, 0-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-10, 0-2 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts the Pacific Tigers after Michael Ajayi scored 27 points in Pepperdine’s 78-72 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Waves are 7-3 on their home court. Pepperdine ranks ninth in the WCC with 26.9 points per game in the paint led by Ajayi averaging 7.1.

The Tigers are 0-2 against conference opponents. Pacific ranks seventh in the WCC scoring 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Cam Denson averaging 6.4.

Pepperdine is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than Pepperdine has given up to its opponents (47.3%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Anderson is averaging 6.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Waves. Ajayi is averaging 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Judson Martindale is scoring 10.2 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tigers. Denson is averaging 9.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.