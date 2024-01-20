Pepperdine hosts Loyola Marymount after Harris’ 22-point performance

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-10, 1-3 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-11, 2-3 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-10, 1-3 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-11, 2-3 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits the Pepperdine Waves after Dominick Harris scored 22 points in Loyola Marymount’s 90-74 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Waves have gone 8-4 in home games. Pepperdine is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions are 1-3 in conference play. Loyola Marymount ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Pepperdine averages 72.6 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 70.2 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount’s 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Pepperdine has given up to its opponents (48.4%).

The Waves and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Ajayi is shooting 47.3% and averaging 17.6 points for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Harris is averaging 14.8 points for the Lions. Will Johnston is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.