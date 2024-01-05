Pepperdine hosts Bal and Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 1-0 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 0-1 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 1-0 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 0-1 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits the Pepperdine Waves after Adama Bal scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 68-57 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Waves have gone 7-2 in home games. Pepperdine is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos are 1-0 in conference matchups. Santa Clara ranks second in the WCC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Carlos Marshall Jr. averaging 4.1.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Pepperdine gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Anderson is averaging 6.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Waves. Michael Ajayi is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Bal is averaging 15.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Broncos. Marshall is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

