Pepperdine hosts Bal and Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 1-0 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 0-1 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Santa Clara Broncos (10-6, 1-0 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 0-1 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on the Pepperdine Waves after Adama Bal scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 68-57 victory over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Waves have gone 7-2 in home games. Pepperdine is fourth in the WCC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Boubacar Coulibaly averaging 2.8.

The Broncos are 1-0 in WCC play. Santa Clara averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara scores 5.4 more points per game (76.6) than Pepperdine gives up to opponents (71.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Ajayi is shooting 46.6% and averaging 17.1 points for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Carlos Marshall Jr. averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Bal is averaging 15.8 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.