Pepper and UC Davis host CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (12-3, 3-0 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (8-7, 3-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the CSU Northridge Matadors after Elijah Pepper scored 26 points in UC Davis’ 74-71 overtime loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Aggies are 5-3 on their home court. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Niko Rocak leads the Aggies with 4.9 boards.

The Matadors have gone 3-0 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge leads college basketball in inside scoring, averaging 47.9 points per game in the paint this season. De’Sean Allen-Eikens leads them with 11.3 points per game in the paint.

UC Davis scores 72.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 69.5 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than UC Davis gives up.

The Aggies and Matadors square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Johnson is averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Pepper is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Allen-Eikens is scoring 19.4 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 16.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Matadors: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

