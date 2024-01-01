Pennsylvania visits Auburn after Williams’ 21-point outing

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-6) at Auburn Tigers (10-2) Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn faces the Pennsylvania Quakers…

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-6) at Auburn Tigers (10-2)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn faces the Pennsylvania Quakers after Jaylin Williams scored 21 points in Auburn’s 101-66 win over the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Tigers have gone 6-0 in home games. Auburn is fourth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Quakers have gone 1-3 away from home. Pennsylvania is third in the Ivy League with 16.5 assists per game led by Nick Spinoso averaging 3.4.

Auburn averages 84.6 points, 12.3 more per game than the 72.3 Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania scores 11.5 more points per game (78.1) than Auburn gives up (66.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is averaging 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Tigers. Aden Holloway is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Sam Brown is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, while averaging 11.4 points. Clark Slajchert is shooting 47.5% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 40.2 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

