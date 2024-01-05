Pennsylvania plays Dartmouth after Brown’s 20-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (4-9) at Pennsylvania Quakers (8-7) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces the Dartmouth Big…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-9) at Pennsylvania Quakers (8-7)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces the Dartmouth Big Green after Sam Brown scored 20 points in Pennsylvania’s 88-68 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Quakers are 7-1 in home games. Pennsylvania scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Big Green are 0-7 on the road. Dartmouth is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Pennsylvania makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Dartmouth has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Dartmouth’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Pennsylvania has given up to its opponents (44.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark Slajchert is averaging 17.4 points for the Quakers. Brown is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Jayden Williams is averaging 9.1 points for the Big Green. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Big Green: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

