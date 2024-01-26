Pennsylvania plays Columbia on 3-game road skid

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-9, 1-2 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (9-7, 0-3 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-9, 1-2 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (9-7, 0-3 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania will look to break its three-game road losing streak when the Quakers take on Columbia.

The Lions are 7-2 on their home court. Columbia is second in the Ivy League with 17.9 assists per game led by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa averaging 2.9.

The Quakers are 1-2 in conference matchups. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Nick Spinoso averaging 9.1.

Columbia’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Columbia allows.

The Lions and Quakers meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De La Rosa is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Clark Slajchert is shooting 48.2% and averaging 17.4 points for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Quakers: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

