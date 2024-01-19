Pennsylvania hosts Harvard after Okpara’s 20-point game

Harvard Crimson (9-6, 0-2 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-8, 1-1 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Harvard Crimson (9-6, 0-2 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-8, 1-1 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits the Pennsylvania Quakers after Chisom Okpara scored 20 points in Harvard’s 74-72 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Quakers are 8-1 in home games. Pennsylvania ranks second in the Ivy League with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Laczkowski averaging 2.2.

The Crimson are 0-2 in Ivy League play. Harvard averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Pennsylvania averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Pennsylvania gives up.

The Quakers and Crimson square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark Slajchert is scoring 17.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Malik Mack is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Crimson. Louis Lesmond is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

