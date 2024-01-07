Penn State squares off against Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (6-8, 1-2 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (7-7, 1-2 Big Ten) Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Michigan Wolverines (6-8, 1-2 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (7-7, 1-2 Big Ten)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -3.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions meet at Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Nittany Lions are 6-5 in non-conference play. Penn State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Wolverines have a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Michigan averages 82.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Penn State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Michigan allows. Michigan averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Penn State gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hicks averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Kanye Clary is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 18.3 points and 5.1 assists for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 75.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 78.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

