Penn State hosts No. 15 Wisconsin following Klesmit’s 24-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-9, 2-4 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Wisconsin plays the Penn State Nittany Lions after Max Klesmit scored 24 points in Wisconsin’s 71-63 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Nittany Lions are 7-2 on their home court. Penn State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Badgers are 5-0 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Penn State scores 76.3 points, 10.9 more per game than the 65.4 Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 75.2 points per game, 1.7 more than the 73.5 Penn State allows.

The Nittany Lions and Badgers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hicks is shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 6.2 points. Kanye Clary is averaging 20 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Penn State.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 8.5 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Badgers. AJ Storr is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Badgers: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

