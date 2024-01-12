Penn State faces No. 1 Purdue following Clary’s 25-point game

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-8, 2-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2:15…

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-8, 2-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers after Kanye Clary scored 25 points in Penn State’s 76-72 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Boilermakers are 8-0 on their home court. Purdue ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 3.8.

The Nittany Lions are 2-3 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Purdue makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Penn State has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). Penn State scores 7.2 more points per game (76.2) than Purdue gives up (69.0).

The Boilermakers and Nittany Lions match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Edey is shooting 66.1% and averaging 21.1 points over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Zach Hicks averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc. Clary is averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 86.0 points, 40.9 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

