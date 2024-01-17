Pegues leads Furman against VMI after 20-point outing

Furman Paladins (8-9, 2-2 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (3-14, 0-4 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Furman Paladins (8-9, 2-2 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (3-14, 0-4 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -15.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on the VMI Keydets after JP Pegues scored 20 points in Furman’s 82-73 win against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Keydets have gone 3-3 at home. VMI is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

The Paladins are 2-2 in conference play. Furman is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

VMI’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Furman gives up. Furman has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of VMI have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brennan Watkins is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Keydets. Tyran Cook is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

Pegues averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Alex Williams is averaging 16 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Paladins: 4-6, averaging 80.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

