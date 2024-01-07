Peek-Green and Alabama A&M host Mississippi Valley State

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-12, 1-0 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-14, 0-1 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-12, 1-0 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-14, 0-1 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M faces the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Omari Peek-Green scored 21 points in Alabama A&M’s 63-62 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-1 at home. Mississippi Valley State is 0-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in conference matchups. Alabama A&M is seventh in the SWAC scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.6 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has given up to its opponents (51.2%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquan Brown is averaging 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Delta Devils.

Dailin Smith is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 47.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

